Clarence "Bud" Hall

Clarence "Bud" Hall Obituary
Clarence "Bud" Hall

Knoxville - Clarence "Bud" Hall, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, at the age of 80 in Knoxville Tennessee. Clarence loved hunting, fishing, and sitting on his porch watching the wildlife. He retired from White Lily Foods after working for 42 years. He was a great husband, father, and brother, and loved his family very much. Preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Mary Hall. Survived by wife of 63 years Annette Hall; son, Tim Hall and wife Gloria Hall; son, Eddie Hall and wife Sharon Hall; son, Darrel Hall and wife Terri Hall; daughter, Jennifer McKamey and husband Scott McKamey; son, Todd Hall and wife Sherry Hall; daughter Lea Ann Fox; 15 Grandchildren; 33 Great Grandchildren; and adopted children Chase and Brianna Burchfield. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. A service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Danny Scates to officiate. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -