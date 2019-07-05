Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Salem Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
5:00 PM
Salem Baptist Church
Interment
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Knoxville - Clarence Henegar, age 85, lifelong resident of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on July 3, 2019. He was a member of Salem Baptist Church for 50 years, and served as a deacon for 40 years. He was a graduate of Central High School, and went on to graduate from Cooper Institute. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 32 years of service. In his younger years he enjoyed bowling, and was an avid golfer. He was very well known in the dancing community. As a young man he enjoyed square dancing, and in later years, ballroom and country dancing. He was always ready with a smile, hug, or a handshake. He is preceded in death by wife Marjorie A. Henegar. He is survived by son Brad and wife Traycee Henegar; granddaughter Brittaney; grandsons Jordan and Logan; great-grandchildren Daevon and Ryleigh; and special friend Joyce Fairbrother. Honorary Pallbearers Ralph Sweat, Buster Watson, Charlie McMillan, Steve Cash, and Donnie Walton. Family will receive friends from 3:00pm until 5:00pm on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Salem Baptist Church with funeral service following at 5:00pm. Family and friends will meet at Greenwood Cemetery on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 1:45pm for a 2:00pm interment. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 5, 2019
