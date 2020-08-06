Clarence Lawson
Strawberry Plains - Lawson, Clarence 79 of Strawberry Plains, TN passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He was of the Baptist faith. Clarence worked 39 years at BASF in Lowland and retired from Exedy America Corporation in Mascot. After retirement, he enjoyed travelling out west. Clarence also enjoyed photography, fishing, woodworking and UT sports. He was preceded in death by parents, Horace and Melvina Lawson; siblings, Anna Lou Webb, Gladys Baumgardner, Bertha McCall and Robert Lawson. Clarence is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Shirley Lawson; children, Tanya, Todd (Jill), Jason, and Dustin; grandchildren, Jordan, Hannah and Trai; great grandchildren, Stanton, Archer, Madison, Alice, Marlow, Juliette; siblings, Carl, Russell, Ralph, Harold and Bill Lawson, Jeanette Breeden; sister-in-law, Anna Mae Lawson; several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will take place Saturday, August 8th at 11am at Strawberry Plains Cemetery. Rev. Toby Downey officiating.
