Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Clarence Leber Rutherford Obituary
Knoxville - Clarence Leber Rutherford- age 89, of Knoxville, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Rutherford; parents, Leber Rutherford and Stacie-Ann Rainwater Rutherford Moore; grandson, Marc Jeffers; son-in-law, Richard Woods Sr.; brothers, William and Raymond; and sisters, Catherine and Emma. Survived by daughters, Kathy Woods and Kaye (Virgil) Jeffers; grandchildren, Richard (Angie) Woods Jr., Crystal (Anthony) McGinley, Christopher Jeffers, and Rachel Jeffers; great grandchildren, Robert and Alex McGinley, Jacob (Melinda) Woods, Marie Woods, and Mary Beth Gaines. The family will receive friends at Bridges Funeral Home on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM with a funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Gibson officiating. The family will have a private graveside service at Asbury Cemetery for the interment. Bridges Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 29, 2019
