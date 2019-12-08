Services
Clarence Lee "Donut" Mendenhall Obituary
Clarence Lee "Donut" Mendenhall

Knoxville - Clarence Lee "Donut" Mendenhall - age 72, of Knoxville passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Friday, December 6, 2019. He was a member of Mt. Harmony Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Clarence Edgar Mendenhall and Louise Fernolive Harrell Mendenhall Everett and brother, Stan Mendenhall. Survived by his wife, Judy Mendenhall; son, Eddie Mendenhall; daughter; LeeAnn Proffitt; step-daughters, Susan (Kevin) Craig and Kelly (Lee) Sherrod; six grandchildren and several great grandchildren; sisters, Bobbie (Terry) Witt, Renee (Tim) Tillery, Robin (Larry) Nelson, and Lisa (Steven) Jackson; as well as, several other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and too many close friends to mention. The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 PM Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 2:00 PM with Rev. Bruce Martin officiating. There will be a procession immediately after the service to Greenwood Cemetery for the interment. Pallbearers will be Gordon Oglesby, Tom Phillips, Stormy Ogle, Randy Tillery, Noah Shealy and Tyler Oglesby. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to or Mt. Harmony Baptist Church. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019
