Dr. Clarence Lewis "Buddy" Nabers Sr.

Dr. Clarence "Buddy" Lewis Nabers Sr.

Dr. Clarence "Buddy" Lewis Nabers Sr. passed away at home, Monday February 3, 2020, with his daughter by his side. Preceded in death by Eugenia, his wife of 49 years, his parents, Clarence and Lillie Lewis, Luke and Ellen Nabers.

He is survived by son Todd and his spouse Jack, daughter Leigh and son CL, Jr. His grandchildren, Trevor and his wife Megan, Devin and Evanne.

A private interment for family and close friends will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to your local animal shelter or the .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
