Clarence Morris
Loudon - Clarence Bidwell Morris "Bub" - age 84 of Loudon, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Bub was born to the late Clarence Franklin and Marie (Moore) Morris in Loudon, TN. Bub served his country in the US Army and retired from the United States Postal Service. He was a faithful, lifelong member of the First Baptist Church, Loudon. Bub enjoyed talking about history and sharing stories with folks around town. He had his regular stops, including the Senior Center where he could be seen shooting pool with others. He was a talented woodworker and delighted many of his friends and family with one-of-a-kind pieces that he created.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Billye Jean (Shubert) Morris. He is survived by his devoted daughters and son-in-law, Linda and R.K. Campbell, Ducktown and Jennifer Morris, Cleveland; grandsons, Will Ramsey and Jake (Ali) Ramsey, all of Cleveland.
Due to the mandate as directed by President Trump and the CDC, a private service will be held to honor and remember Bub, Saturday, March 21, 2020. Please visit www.mcgillclick.com to sign our online guestbook and to leave a message for the family.
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N. Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020