Clarence Paul Byrd
Funeral services for Reverend Clarence Paul Byrd, age 79 of Manchester and formerly of Maryville, will be conducted on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 7:00 PM at Calvary Baptist Church in Alcoa, TN with Dr. Steve Hodges and Reverend Greg Williams officiating. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Graveside services will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN with Reverend Jake Dorak officiating. Reverend Byrd passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Clarence was born on April 21, 1940 in Pioneer, TN to the late Henry and Minnie Lou Byrd. He was a United States Air Force Veteran. He was the Founder and Pastor of Graceway Baptist Church in Ypsilanti, MI for 13 years and the Pastor of Zion Chapel Baptist Church in Louisville, TN for 20 years. Clarence held a bachelor's degree from Faith Evangelistic Theological Seminary. He strived to have a heart like Christ. He was a licensed funeral director in the state of Tennessee and was the former owner of Byrd's Mortuary in Maynardville, TN. Mr. Byrd was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His family was his ultimate accomplishment and he loved nothing more than to show them off. Clarence had a heart of gold and was always known for his willingness to give anything he had to anyone in need.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Hollis Byrd. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Linda Jane Byrd; daughter, Sherree' Bowen and husband John "JB"; grandson, Bryan McAdams and wife Kaitlyn; granddaughter, Kayla Rose and husband Michael; granddaughters, Brylyn and Madison McAdams; brother, Glenn Byrd and wife Barb; sisters, Henrietta Sharp, Sandra Varner; sister-in-law, Mary Byrd; several nieces, nephews, many special friends and family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020