Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Clarence R. Smith


1933 - 2019
Clarence R. Smith Obituary
Clarence R. Smith

Knoxville - Clarence R. Smith, age 86, of Knoxville, passed away at home on Wednesday, July 10th.

Clarence was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church. He worked at Rohm and Haas and thoroughly enjoyed his retirement through traveling, fishing, baseball and cheering for the Vols.

Preceding Clarence in heaven were his beloved wife Mary Helen Smith; parents Gibb and Nettie Smith; and siblings Fred, Jake, Howard, Marshall, Alvin, Clara and Ellamae.

Clarence is survived by his son Scott (Lou), niece Lisa Petree (Tim), nephew Alvin Smith, Jr (Leslie), neighbor Angi Kelly and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Lots of kids called him "Papaw": Crystal (Lee) Copeland, Ben (Cassie) Parsons, Alex (Chelsea) and Noah Myers, Corey and Emily Smith, Andrea and Angelina Kelly; and their kids Connor, Riley and Hayley Copeland, Taylor and Cora Myers, Wesley and Oliver Parsons.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, July 17 at Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with funeral services to follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Jeff Tallent officiating.

Graveside service and burial will be 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 18 at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Please donate to St. Jude's or in memory of Clarence.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 14 to July 15, 2019
