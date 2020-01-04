Services
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Loudon County Memorial Gardens
Loudon - Clarence Edward Russell "Pete" age 90 of Loudon and formerly of Pelahatchie, Mississippi, passed away Friday, January 3rd, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Pete was born to the late Jessie Calvin and Maybell (Taylor) Russell in Talahatchie Co., MS. Pete was not his given name but everyone who knew him well called him by that name. He was a self-employed man his entire life. He spent many years working with his hands as a carpenter, a combine operator and pulpwood hauler. But he delighted in picking and trading before it was fashionable, and he was pretty darn good at it! Pete was preceded by his parents and 8 siblings. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mildred (Denley) Russell, Loudon; children and their spouses, David E. Russell, Sr. of Booneville, MS, Dorothy A. and Marvin Fulwood, Loudon, TN and Debbie K. and Bob Hare, Booneville, MS; grandchildren, Rebecca Mahurin, Diane Russell, David Russell, Jr. and Elam Hal Rusk; 8 great grandchildren and a newly discovered half sister, Linda Thrasher, Amarillo, TX. Services honoring and remembering Pete Russell will be held 2:00 PM Monday, Jan. 6th graveside at the Loudon County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jeff Sledge officiating. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N. Loudon. You may leave a condolence message for the family at www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
