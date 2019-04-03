|
Clarence Russell Lenear
Knoxville, TN
Clarence Russell Lenear, age 84, of Strawberry Plains, went to be with the Lord Monday, April 1, 2019. Clarence loved the outdoors, plants and flowers, and he landscaped for over 60 years. He loved to go camping, playing cards with friends and family, and he adored his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Clarence was preceded in death by parents, William "Russ" and Haley (Covington) Lenear; sisters, Geraldine, Thelma and Ernestine. Clarence is survived by wife of 48 years, Betty Louise (Noe) Lenear; 7 daughters and 6 sons-in-law, Margie (Don), Sue (Jerry), Barbara (Jr.), Sharon (Jack), Sonda (Carl), Tina, LeAnn (Chris); 3 step-sons, Junior (Debbie), Eddie and Mike (Debbie) Smith and many other beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Edna (Alf) Underwood; brothers and sister-in-law, Charles (Betty) Lenear and Dexter Lenear. Special granddaughter-caregiver, Ashley (John) Wallace; special friends and neighbors, Pat and Joe Mills. Special thank you to everyone who has visited, called, and provided food and comfort to the family. The family will receive friends Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at McCarty-Evergreen Funeral Home, service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Chris Hutchins officiating. Family and friends will meet Friday, April 5, 2019 at Pollard Cemetery in Kodak, for a 2:00 p.m. graveside service. Family request no Carnations please, wife is allergic. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreen.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019