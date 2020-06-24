Clarence "Dick" Towe
Clarence "Dick" Towe

Knoxville - C. Richard "Dick" Towe, age 86, of South Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, June 23,2020. He was a former member of Niles Ferry Baptist Church (Greenback) and is a current member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. Dick was a decorated veteran of Korean War with 2 Bronze Stars and a member of the Korean War Veterans Association. Dick retired from Robertshaw Controls Company after 41 years of service. Preceded in death by parents, William Towe and Georgia Sentell Towe; brothers, Bill and Bobby Towe; two half brothers, Sandford and Jerry Towe and sister in law, Pat Towe of Georgia.Dick is survived by sister-in-law, Ella Towe, of Knoxville; half brothers, Ronald Towe of Knoxville and Tim Towe, of London, Ohio; nieces and nephews of California and Knoxville.

Family will receive friends Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the parlors of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville and process to East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier Hwy, for an 11:30 AM graveside service with military honors. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Berry Funeral Home
JUN
30
Graveside service
11:30 AM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655776666
