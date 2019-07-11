Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN
Interment
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Knoxville - Clarence "Eddie" Vaughn passed away July 10, 2019. Survived by sons Josh and Justin Vaughn; dear friend Angie Pilkington and daughter Ericka; parents Margaret and Phillip Shepard; sisters Andrea (Adam) Webster and Crystal (Harvey) Julian; 5 grandchildren. Family will receive friends 6-7PM Friday Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with service to follow at 7PM, Rev. James Duncan officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45AM Saturday at Woodlawn Cemetery for 11AM interment. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 11, 2019
