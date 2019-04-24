Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Isbill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Wayne Isbill

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clarence Wayne Isbill Obituary
Clarence Wayne Isbill

Titusville, FL

Clarence Wayne Isbill, 75, of Titusville, Florida, passed away peacefully by the side of his loving wife, Jen, on April 20th, 2019. He was a wonderful

husband and father known for his sense of humor, loyalty, and hard work. His imagination and masterfully skilled hands

created many beautiful

additions to his and others' lives through the years. Wayne was preceded in death by his

parents: Athel and Ida Isbill, sister Clara Davis, brother John Isbill, son Keith Isbill, grandson Tyler Boruff, and son-in-law Randy Boruff. Survivors include his wife and best friend of 35 years Jeanne "Jen" Baines Isbill, daughters Kim Isbill Tilley and Kristy Isbill Boruff , son and daughter-in-law Marc and Catherine Wattenbarger, brother and sister-in-law Spurgeon and Roxie Isbill, sisters and brothers-in-law Mary and Bill Brewster, and Dorothy and Charles Dawson, five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. His sweet girl, Odie, was so special to him and was always by his side. A private service for the family will be held at a later date. The family would like thank the kind people of the Dr. Jey Center for Hospice Care at Wasdin Woods and ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Wuesthoff Health System- Brevard Hospice at 661 Eyster Blvd, Rockledge, FL, 32955.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.