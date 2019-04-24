|
Clarence Wayne Isbill
Titusville, FL
Clarence Wayne Isbill, 75, of Titusville, Florida, passed away peacefully by the side of his loving wife, Jen, on April 20th, 2019. He was a wonderful
husband and father known for his sense of humor, loyalty, and hard work. His imagination and masterfully skilled hands
created many beautiful
additions to his and others' lives through the years. Wayne was preceded in death by his
parents: Athel and Ida Isbill, sister Clara Davis, brother John Isbill, son Keith Isbill, grandson Tyler Boruff, and son-in-law Randy Boruff. Survivors include his wife and best friend of 35 years Jeanne "Jen" Baines Isbill, daughters Kim Isbill Tilley and Kristy Isbill Boruff , son and daughter-in-law Marc and Catherine Wattenbarger, brother and sister-in-law Spurgeon and Roxie Isbill, sisters and brothers-in-law Mary and Bill Brewster, and Dorothy and Charles Dawson, five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. His sweet girl, Odie, was so special to him and was always by his side. A private service for the family will be held at a later date. The family would like thank the kind people of the Dr. Jey Center for Hospice Care at Wasdin Woods and ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Wuesthoff Health System- Brevard Hospice at 661 Eyster Blvd, Rockledge, FL, 32955.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019