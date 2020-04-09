Resources
Clarence Wilbert Rice, lll, Our angel gained his wings on April 3rd at the age of 48. Reunited with his stepfather Junior Helton and many more loved ones.

He was a kind loving soul, he would help everyone he could. Our daddy was our angel sent to us to teach us about this thing called life. He loved his racing at 411 speedway and fishing with his family. He loved working on cars at All Color body shop with Mark Letham. As he would always say "we were road dogs" always on the road and living life one day at a time.

Laid to rest by Janice Clark (Mother), Bud Rice (father), Sue Rice (stepmom) Austin Gibbs, Ashley Gibbs, Rose Gibbs (children) Tammy Gibbs (mother of his children) his granddaughters Alayna Rose, Stephanie Sester, son in laws Danial Rose, Eli sester, his brother and sisters Brian Berkley, Randy Helton, Angela Rather, Pam Moore, his aunts Wanda Cummings, Patricia Owens and his uncle Jay Clark and a lot of friends. Watch over us all daddy until we meet again.

The family will have a Celebration of Life later on for any information please contact Ashley Gibbs at (865) 951-3328.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020
