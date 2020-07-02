1/1
Clarence William "Itsy" Darden
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarence William "Itsy" Darden- born April 12, 1952 to the late Arthur Darden and Josephine Roper Thompson, departed this life Monday, June 29, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Itsy was married to the love of his life, Virginia Darden, for forty-eight years. He was an Austin East High School graduate, Class of 1971. Itsy retired from Knoxville Utilities Board with nearly 30 years of service. He worked with Knox County Schools over ten years before retiring a second time.

In addition to his parents, Itsy was preceded in death by his sisters, Sheila Prater and Lois Woodruff.

Itsy leaves to cherish his memory: loving wife, Virginia; sons, Clarence (Missy) and Michael Darden; granddaughters, Ashudee, Charnice, Moriah and Celina; grandsons, JaMichael and Antonio; sisters, Victoria Stripling and Syvilla Thompson; brothers, Arthur Darden, Reginald, Patrick and Bragg Thompson; uncle, Julius (Jeanette) Roper; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Monday, July 6, 2020, a Celebration of Life service will take place at 10:00 a.m. at Sultree Landing Park, 1001 Waterfront Drive SE, Knoxville, TN. Reverend Renee' Kesler will officiate. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Professional services provided by Patton Funeral Home 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Sultree Landing Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Patton Funeral Home
265 Fair St. SE
Cleveland, TN 37311
(423) 472-4430
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved