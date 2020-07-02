Clarence William "Itsy" Darden- born April 12, 1952 to the late Arthur Darden and Josephine Roper Thompson, departed this life Monday, June 29, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
Itsy was married to the love of his life, Virginia Darden, for forty-eight years. He was an Austin East High School graduate, Class of 1971. Itsy retired from Knoxville Utilities Board with nearly 30 years of service. He worked with Knox County Schools over ten years before retiring a second time.
In addition to his parents, Itsy was preceded in death by his sisters, Sheila Prater and Lois Woodruff.
Itsy leaves to cherish his memory: loving wife, Virginia; sons, Clarence (Missy) and Michael Darden; granddaughters, Ashudee, Charnice, Moriah and Celina; grandsons, JaMichael and Antonio; sisters, Victoria Stripling and Syvilla Thompson; brothers, Arthur Darden, Reginald, Patrick and Bragg Thompson; uncle, Julius (Jeanette) Roper; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Monday, July 6, 2020, a Celebration of Life service will take place at 10:00 a.m. at Sultree Landing Park, 1001 Waterfront Drive SE, Knoxville, TN. Reverend Renee' Kesler will officiate. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Professional services provided by Patton Funeral Home 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com