Clarendia A. "Clara" Brown
Orrville, OH - Clarendia A. "Clara" Brown, age 76, of Orrville, Ohio, formerly of Knoxville, TN, died Monday, December 2, 2019, at her residence, following a period of declining health.
Clara was born on July 17, 1943, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late James Dewey and Arlie Mae (Henderson) Rollins. She graduated from Karns High School (Knoxville, TN) in 1961 and was the first person to graduate with a Bachelor of Liberal Arts degree in Music for Pipe Organ from the University of Tennessee in 1965. She married Stephen Mason Brown on September 3, 1966, in Knoxville, TN. Stephen died on July 25, 2016.
She was the Organist and Choir Director for First Presbyterian Church in Orrville for 39 years, retiring in 2013. She also taught private pipe organ, piano, and voice to many students through the years.
Clara was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Orrville, a founding member of the Orrville Music Club, a member of the Thursday Club in Wooster and the Tri-Arts Club in Orrville. She enjoyed collecting red and green items as well as Christmas decorations all year. Her greatest joy was sharing this love of music and art with students and her husband, Stephen.
Surviving are her sister, Sandra Asbury of Knoxville, TN; nephew, David Asbury of Niota, TN; niece, Sarah Asbury of Knoxville, TN; step-sister-in-law, Margaret Reese of Knoxville, TN; and many "children" around the world with whom she shared her love of music.
Friends may call on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Auble Funeral Home, 512 E. Oak Street, Orrville, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
Burial will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Greenwood Cemetery, 3500 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville, TN.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church, 1830 W. Market Street, Orrville, with Rev. Dr. O. Kenneth Walther officiating.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1830 W. Market Street, Orrville, OH, 44667 or Ohio's Hospice LifeCare, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, OH, 44691, www.lifecarehospice.org.
Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's web site at www.aublefuneralhome.com.
