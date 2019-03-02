Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Redemption Church
3550 Pleasant Ridge Rd
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarene Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarene Maples Gregory


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clarene Maples Gregory Obituary
Clarene Maples Gregory

Palm Harbor, FL

Clarene Maples Gregory, born 1/25/1943 in Knoxville, TN died 2/10/2019.

June 1961 she married Wayne Thomas Gregory. Their daughters: Kelli Gregory Snow (Lonnie), Palm Harbor, FL, Staci Gregory, and Krysti Gregory Maddox of Maryville, TN. Divorced 1980, moved to Los Angeles then moved to Florida (1999) where she had a full life until complications from Dementia.

Preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Betty Maples; brother, Richard Maples; and nephew Ricky.

She is survived by her brother, Jeffrey R Maples (Theresa); nephews, Josh (wife Sarah, son Holden) and Chad; sister-in-law, Carole Maples Felicia, Valrico FL; nephew, Billy Maples; grandchildren, Zachary, Skylar, Matt, Jazmyn, Shayla, Brandon, Blake, Keaton, and Mckena; and many family and friends.

A Celebration of Life memorial to be held on March 4, 2019 from 5-7pm at Redemption Church 3550 Pleasant Ridge Rd Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.