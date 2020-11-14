Clarise Deal
Lenoir City - Clarise Jane Deal, age 68 of Lenoir City passed away November 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Deal and parents, Sandy and Dorothy Sanderson. Survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Anthony and Lisa Presley and Travis and Laura Presley; grandchildren, Dustin, Alex, Hayden, Jake and Anna Presley; sister, Norma Jean "Jeanie" Miller; nieces, Amy and Christie. Friends may come by Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City on Monday, November 16th between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Loudon County Memorial Gardens for graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com