|
|
Claud Jimmy (C.J.) Tillman
Knoxville, TN
Claud Jimmy (C.J.) Tillman, age 71, of Farragut went to his heavenly home Tuesday afternoon, May 21, 2019.
Jim was a member of Farragut Christian Church. He was a disabled veteran of the U S Army serving in the Vietnam War. C. J. retired as a Federal Marshal with the Department of Energy after 33 years of service. Jim enjoyed fishing, dominos and was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward Tillman and Mattie Sue Blazier Tillman; sister, Betty Wright; brothers, Tom and Buddy Tillman.
Jim is survived by his wife of 41 years, Peggy Tillman; children, Anthony (Angie) Tillman, Scott (Florence) Tillman, Kelly Tillman, Christopher Tillman; grandchildren, Kayla, Blake, Joshua, Jacob, Cole, Cloe and Anderson; brothers, Jack Tillman, George (Sue) Tillman, Johnny Tillman; several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 25th at Farragut Christian Church, 138 Admiral Road in Farragut with a celebration of life to follow at 2:30 p.m. with Minister Jason Warden officiating. Military honors will be conferred by the United States Army.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to the Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 23, 2019