Services
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
111 Depot Street
Tellico Plains, TN 37385
(423) 253-2173
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
111 Depot Street
Tellico Plains, TN 37385
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
8:00 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
111 Depot Street
Tellico Plains, TN 37385
View Map
Interment
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Cemetery
Claude Abernathy Obituary
Claude Abernathy

Tellico Plains - Abernathy, Claude H., age 93, of Tellico Plains, formerly of Maryville, passed away 11:34 A.M. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Member of Calvary Baptist Church and was a former member of Springview Baptist Church, Maryville. Retired from U.T. and the U.S. Air Force. Veteran of World War II, Korean & Vietnam War. Survivors, daughter & son-in-law, Sharon & Joe Frerichs, Tellico Plains, Sons & daughter-in-law, Dorian Abernathy, Dale & Jeanne Abernathy, all of Maryville, 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, Brothers, Dennis Abernathy, Tellico Plains, Troy Abernathy, Gallatin, Several nieces, nephews and extended family. Preceded in death by wife, Katie Lay Abernathy, parents, Eli & Kate Roberts Abernathy, sister, Sylvia Lee Sullivan, brother, Don Abernathy. Funeral 8 P.M. Thursday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Luke Hall and Rev. Ben Ward officiating. Interment 2 P.M. Friday, Calvary Baptist Cemetery, Rev. David Abernathy officiating and with military honors provided by V.F.W. Post #5156, D.A.V. #93 and American Legion Post #106. Family will receive friends 6-8 P.M. Thursday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Tellico Plains.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019
