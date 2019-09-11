|
Claude Abernathy
Tellico Plains - Abernathy, Claude H., age 93, of Tellico Plains, formerly of Maryville, passed away 11:34 A.M. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Member of Calvary Baptist Church and was a former member of Springview Baptist Church, Maryville. Retired from U.T. and the U.S. Air Force. Veteran of World War II, Korean & Vietnam War. Survivors, daughter & son-in-law, Sharon & Joe Frerichs, Tellico Plains, Sons & daughter-in-law, Dorian Abernathy, Dale & Jeanne Abernathy, all of Maryville, 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, Brothers, Dennis Abernathy, Tellico Plains, Troy Abernathy, Gallatin, Several nieces, nephews and extended family. Preceded in death by wife, Katie Lay Abernathy, parents, Eli & Kate Roberts Abernathy, sister, Sylvia Lee Sullivan, brother, Don Abernathy. Funeral 8 P.M. Thursday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Luke Hall and Rev. Ben Ward officiating. Interment 2 P.M. Friday, Calvary Baptist Cemetery, Rev. David Abernathy officiating and with military honors provided by V.F.W. Post #5156, D.A.V. #93 and American Legion Post #106. Family will receive friends 6-8 P.M. Thursday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Tellico Plains.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019