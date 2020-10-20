1/
Claude Edward Vance
Claude Edward Vance

Mr. Claude Edward Vance age 75, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from complications of Parkinson's disease and a brain bleed.

He graduated from Seymour High School and received a degree from the University of TN. Mr. Vance retired from Flower Express which he established in 1986. Mr. Vance loved his family and enjoyed traveling, playing golf, and gambling.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn "Carole" Delozier Vance; two sons, Brian L. Vance, wife, Nicole and Derek S. Vance, wife Jill; and three grandchildren, Caroline Vance, Scott Vance, II, and Samantha G. Vance.

Due to covid-19 the family will not have a service at this time.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests for you to honor Ed with a donation to Parkinson's Disease Association 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305, National Hemophilia Foundation (www.hemophilia.org) or any research foundation of your choice.

Ed will be missed by all his family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Visit the online obituary www.henderson villefh.com to post tributes and share memories.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hendersonville Memory Gardens, Funeral Home, & Cremation Center
353 E Main Street
Hendersonville, TN 37075
615-824-3855
