Claude Hillard McCoy
Knoxville - Claude Hillard McCoy, age 75, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He retired from TDOT after being a faithful employee of 25 years. He was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord with his whole heart. He is welcomed to his new Heavenly home by parents Luther & Retha McCoy; brothers Earl, Pete, and Arthur McCoy; and sister Loretta McCoy. He will be deeply missed by his wife Sue McCoy; sons and wives Kenneth and Brigette McCoy and Michael and Angela McCoy; step children Retta Gregg, Patrick and Gloria Gregg, and Duane and Nancy Gregg; grandchildren, Larry and wife Chasity, Derrick, and Tasha Wilkerson and Margaret McCoy; step grandchildren Joshua, Hannah, Richard, and Rosemary and her husband Michael; six great-grandchildren; siblings Floyd McCoy and Gloria Fox; several nieces and nephews; and a dear friend Keith Jones. The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00pm, Wednesday, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with funeral service to follow at 6:00pm, with Rev. Charles Riggs and Dr. Alan Price officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:00pm, Thursday, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel and proceed to New Loyston Memorial Gardens for interment at 2:00pm. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 23 to July 24, 2019