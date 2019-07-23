Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
New Loyston Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Claude McCoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claude Hillard McCoy


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claude Hillard McCoy Obituary
Claude Hillard McCoy

Knoxville - Claude Hillard McCoy, age 75, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He retired from TDOT after being a faithful employee of 25 years. He was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord with his whole heart. He is welcomed to his new Heavenly home by parents Luther & Retha McCoy; brothers Earl, Pete, and Arthur McCoy; and sister Loretta McCoy. He will be deeply missed by his wife Sue McCoy; sons and wives Kenneth and Brigette McCoy and Michael and Angela McCoy; step children Retta Gregg, Patrick and Gloria Gregg, and Duane and Nancy Gregg; grandchildren, Larry and wife Chasity, Derrick, and Tasha Wilkerson and Margaret McCoy; step grandchildren Joshua, Hannah, Richard, and Rosemary and her husband Michael; six great-grandchildren; siblings Floyd McCoy and Gloria Fox; several nieces and nephews; and a dear friend Keith Jones. The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00pm, Wednesday, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with funeral service to follow at 6:00pm, with Rev. Charles Riggs and Dr. Alan Price officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:00pm, Thursday, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel and proceed to New Loyston Memorial Gardens for interment at 2:00pm. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 23 to July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now