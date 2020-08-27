Claude Leon Franks
Knoxville - Claude Leon Franks, 71, of Knoxville, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 in Knoxville, TN.
He was born in Booneville, MS and was a 1966 graduate of Red Bay High School in Red Bay, Alabama. He graduated from the University of North Alabama in 1977 and from the University of Tennessee College of Law in 1984. After 2 years of private practice, he joined the Knox County District Attorney's Office where he retired in 2015 after 28 years of service. He was a proud veteran with 30 years of combined service in the US Navy and US Army serving on active duty during both Vietnam and Desert Storm.
Leon loved to golf and travel and he had an intense yearly rivalry with his daughter and niece during the Tennessee-Alabama football game. We will miss his sense of humor and his story telling.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Burl Columbus Franks and Dollie Mae Long Franks, brother Edwyn Leroy Franks, sister Carolyn Franks Shamblin, and brother-in-law Michael Lee.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 38 years, Barbara Franks; daughter Cynthia Holland (Sean), son Richard Franks (Krystle); grandchildren, Derek Maples (Sarah), Taylor Maples (Jamey), Alisha Orr (Trey), Jonathan Holland, Peyton Franks, Tristan Franks, and Cameron Franks; 3 great grandchildren; sister Dena Lee; brother in law Stephen Driver; nephews Jonathan Lee (Rachael), Tim Franks (Michelle), Jason Driver (Jessica), Daniel Driver and niece Kristen Cooper (Jon); several great nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather at 9:30 am, Monday, August 31, 2020 at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 2200 John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, for graveside services with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Lung Association
or Heifer International.
Berry Funeral Home on Chapman Highway in Knoxville is in charge of arrangements. Covid protocols and social distancing will be followed. Online condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com