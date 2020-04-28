|
Claude Lester Anderson
Knoxville - Claude Lester Anderson, age 65 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 at his home following a battle with cancer. Claude was a member of Gallaher Memorial Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Martha Anderson; Parents in law, James L. and Wilma D. Hollis. Claude is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Anderson; daughters and son in law, Aldea (Dea) and Michael Boaz, and Kana Wilhoit; grandchildren, Talan Misenheimer; Ella, Bird and Sullivan Wilhoit; sister, Carol Copeland (Knoxville); nephew, Gary (Amanda) Copeland and their sons, Daniel and Ryan; several nieces, nephews and cousins and his best friend Daryl Lee. The family request that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Holston United Methodist Children's Home, 404 Holston Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743 or the Second Harvest Food Bank, 136 Harvest Lane, Maryville, TN 37801 or s Project,
Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, a graveside service will be held at a later date at Edgewood Cemetery with Reverend Bill Scott officiating. Arrangements provided by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Condolences may be sent to www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020