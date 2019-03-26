Services
Claude Powell Obituary
Claude Powell

Knoxville, TN

Claude Powell 71, suddenly went to be with his Lord and Savior, March 20, 2019. Born June 24, 1947 to the late Pless Dean Sterling and Joyce Maxwell.

Graduate of Austin High School, class of 1964.

He was a Marine Corp Veteran- LCPL.

Faithful member of New Salem Baptist Church for forty-two years.

Retired Pipefitter and member of the Teamfitters Pipe Union local 102.

After retirement he was employed with O'Reilly's Auto Parts for eleven years.

He leaves to cherish his memories, wife of forty-two years, Veronica Wells Powell; children, Rochelle, Claude Jr. (Jessie) and Seth.

Family will receive friends, 11:00-12:00 noon Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at New Salem Baptist Church; funeral service, 12:00 noon, Rev. Sanford Miller, Officiating.

Interment East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery- John Sevier.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019
