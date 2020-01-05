Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
12:45 PM - 1:00 PM
Sherwood Memorial Gardens
3176 Airport Highway
Alcoa, TN
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Sherwood Memorial Gardens
3176 Airport Highway
Alcoa, TN
Claude R. "Deacon" Burpee

Claude R. "Deacon" Burpee Obituary
Claude R. "Deacon" Burpee

Corryton - Claude R. Burpee "Deacon" passed away at home in Corryton on January 3, 2020, at the age of 94. One of 16 children born to Thomas and Katherine Burpee of Maine. A Veteran of World War II, serving in Japan. Deacon was the original owner and founder of Burpee Locksmith of Maryville. Preceded in death by his son, Claude Burpee, Jr. Survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Wanda Braden Burpee; special niece, Laura Heisler; sister, Lenore Taylor of Springvale, Maine; sister in law, Susie Dunn; brother in laws, Calvin (Sabra) Braden and Jim (Pat) Braden; several nieces and nephews. Thanks to special friends, Jim Reynolds, Dr. Thomas Haig, Mike Crumley, Dr. James Cox, Dr. Steven Masters, Dr. Drew Miller and Dr. Jack Bowman. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home. The family will gather on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 12:45 PM for a 1:00 PM graveside service officiated by Dr. Greg Heisler with full military honors at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN 37701. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Claude R. Burpee to HonorAir Knoxville, P O Box 12990, Knoxville, TN 37912. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
