Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
8:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodhaven Memorial Gardens
Clinton - Claude Rittenberry, age 101 of Clinton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 26,2019. Born and raised in Shelbyville, TN where Claude and his twin brother Clyde were football allstars. Claude was a deacon of South Clinton Baptist Church and loved gardening.

Preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Doris Rittenberry; son, Claude "CH" Rittenberry; parents, William and Hattie Rittenberry; 5 brothers and 1 sister.

Claude is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Dale and Sue Rittenberry, Mark and Nola Rittenberry, and David Rittenberry; 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 28, 2019 from 6-8 PM with a funeral to follow at 8 PM. Family and friends will meet Saturday morning at 11 AM at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for a graveside service with full military honors provided by the Campbell County Honor Guard. www.holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 27, 2019
