Claude Rittenberry
Clinton - Claude Rittenberry, age 101 of Clinton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 26,2019. Born and raised in Shelbyville, TN where Claude and his twin brother Clyde were football allstars. Claude was a deacon of South Clinton Baptist Church and loved gardening.
Preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Doris Rittenberry; son, Claude "CH" Rittenberry; parents, William and Hattie Rittenberry; 5 brothers and 1 sister.
Claude is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Dale and Sue Rittenberry, Mark and Nola Rittenberry, and David Rittenberry; 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 28, 2019 from 6-8 PM with a funeral to follow at 8 PM. Family and friends will meet Saturday morning at 11 AM at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for a graveside service with full military honors provided by the Campbell County Honor Guard. www.holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 27, 2019