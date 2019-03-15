|
Claude T. Lindsey
Knoxville, TN
Claude T. Lindsey (born Paul E. Presley) March 25, 1936. Made his journey home March 12, 2019 with his family by his side. He was a member and former choir director of Hines Valley Baptist Church. Member of the Bearden Chapter # 437 Order of the Eastern Star and Cherokee #89 Masonic Lodge and a U.S. Navy Veteran. Claude sang with the Hines Valley Trio. Retired from Union Printers. Preceded in death by father, Charles E. Presley; mother and step-father, Grace and Claude Lindsey, Sr.; sister, Betty Hicks; son-in-law, Robert Kupka; grandsons, Justin Bowers and Chris Queen. Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Reba A. (Mae) Lindsey; children, Teresa Bowers Galopolis of Ohio, Michael (Nancy) Lindsey, Rachel Kupka, Elisa Gair, Laura (Jamie) Russell; grandsons, Jody, Jason and Jeremy Bowers, Johnathon Kupka, Cory, Colin and Cody Gair and Noah Walker; granddaughters, Ashley Dann, Martha Queen, Kaitlyn Russell, Cheyenne Russell; several great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Friday at Weaver's Chapel with a service to follow at 7 pm. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm Saturday at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 1 pm interment. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
