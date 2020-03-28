|
|
Rev. Claude W. Ferguson, Jr.
Knoxville - Rev. Claude W. Ferguson, Jr. age 82, of Knoxville, went to be with his Lord on March 27, 2020. His first love was Jesus and then his family. He was a member of Reunion Baptist Church. He was a former pastor of Reunion Baptist and Shannondale Baptist Church in addition to working as a letter carrier for over 30 years. He enjoyed doing gospel magic shows and was talented at writing poems and songs.
Preceded in death by wife Marie Minton Ferguson; parents, Claude and Pearl Ferguson; brothers, Charles (Gene) Ferguson, Howard Ferguson and Ken Ferguson. Survived by wife, Joyce Hickey Ferguson; daughters, Candy Johnson (Keith) and Donna Watson (Gary); stepchildren, Carl (Rusty) Field, Mark Field and Carla White; grandchildren, Kevin Snider (Kelli), Jennifer Newton (Colby) , Kristen Smith (Austin) and Allison Watson; step-grandchildren, Chris Field, Matt Field, Cruz Field, Hudson White, Anistyn White and Rheagan White; brother, John Ferguson; sisters, Helen Roderick and Betty Carroll; great grandchildren, Brooke Snider, Sarah Snider, Ellie Snider and Noah Field.
Friends may call at their convenience Monday from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. A private graveside service will be held with Rev. Gary Watson and Rev. Greg Beckham officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Reunion Baptist Church, 4206 Central Avenue Pike, Knoxville, TN 37912.
Reverend Ferguson's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020