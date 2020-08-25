1/1
Rev. Claude W. Ferguson Jr.
Rev. Claude W. Ferguson, Jr.

Knoxville - Rev. Claude W. Ferguson, Jr. age 82, of Knoxville, went to be with his Lord on March 27, 2020. His first love was Jesus and then his family. He was a member of Reunion Baptist Church. He was a former pastor of Reunion Baptist and Shannondale Baptist Church in addition to working as a letter carrier for over 30 years. He enjoyed doing gospel magic shows and was talented at writing poems and songs.

Preceded in death by wife Marie Minton Ferguson; parents, Claude and Pearl Ferguson; brothers, Charles (Gene) Ferguson, Howard Ferguson and Ken Ferguson. Survived by wife, Joyce Hickey Ferguson; daughters, Candy Johnson (Keith) and Donna Watson (Gary); stepchildren, Carl (Rusty) Field, Mark Field and Carla White; grandchildren, Kevin Snider (Kelli), Jennifer Newton (Colby) , Kristen Smith (Austin) and Allison Watson; step-grandchildren, Chris Field, Matt Field, Cruz Field, Hudson White, Anistyn White and Rheagan White; brother, John Ferguson; sisters, Helen Roderick and Betty Carroll; great grandchildren, Brooke Snider, Sarah Snider, Ellie Snider and Noah Field.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Reunion Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Gary Watson and Rev. Greg Beckham officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Reunion Baptist Church, 4206 Central Avenue Pike, Knoxville, TN 37912.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and face masks will be required upon entry.

Reverend Ferguson's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Stevens Mortuary
