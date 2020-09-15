Claude William Roberts



On Monday September 14, 2020 Claude William Roberts passed away at the age of 79. Claude was born September 12 of 1941. He married Glenda Choate on April 16 of 1966, they had three children Deedee Claude and Tiffany. He was a loving and hard working husband father and grandfather. He has joined his parents Claude and Emily Ruth Roberts, his wife Glenda , and his youngest daughter Tiffany In the afterlife. He leaves behind his children Deedee and Claude. Grandchildren: Emily, Kelsey, Cj, Wesley, chase, Lilly, and Courtney. Great-Grandchildren Leland, Sammy, and Scarlett. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, siblings, and cousins. Services are to be announced.









