1/
Claude William Roberts
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claude William Roberts

On Monday September 14, 2020 Claude William Roberts passed away at the age of 79. Claude was born September 12 of 1941. He married Glenda Choate on April 16 of 1966, they had three children Deedee Claude and Tiffany. He was a loving and hard working husband father and grandfather. He has joined his parents Claude and Emily Ruth Roberts, his wife Glenda , and his youngest daughter Tiffany In the afterlife. He leaves behind his children Deedee and Claude. Grandchildren: Emily, Kelsey, Cj, Wesley, chase, Lilly, and Courtney. Great-Grandchildren Leland, Sammy, and Scarlett. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, siblings, and cousins. Services are to be announced.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved