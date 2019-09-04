Services
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
8:00 PM
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claudia Adomat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claudia Adomat

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claudia Adomat Obituary
Claudia Adomat died Saturday August 31 after a long battle with cancer. She was retired from UT Hospital and a member of the Baptist faith.

Survivors: Husband : Fred Adomat and Son: Chris Adomat. father :John (Marie) Ricks. and sister Roxanne Ricks, Sister in law: Missy (Ben) Chapman and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Dorothy Ricks, brother John Ricks Jr. and sister: Winona Large.

Family will receive friends 7pm Wednesday September 4that Click Funeral Home, Middlebrook Chapel followed by a Service at 8pm , Pastor Bob St. John officiating. Internment will be held at a later date in Akron, Ohio.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claudia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now