Claudia Adomat died Saturday August 31 after a long battle with cancer. She was retired from UT Hospital and a member of the Baptist faith.
Survivors: Husband : Fred Adomat and Son: Chris Adomat. father :John (Marie) Ricks. and sister Roxanne Ricks, Sister in law: Missy (Ben) Chapman and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Dorothy Ricks, brother John Ricks Jr. and sister: Winona Large.
Family will receive friends 7pm Wednesday September 4that Click Funeral Home, Middlebrook Chapel followed by a Service at 8pm , Pastor Bob St. John officiating. Internment will be held at a later date in Akron, Ohio.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019