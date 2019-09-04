|
|
Claudia Adomat
Knoxville -
Claudia Adomat died Saturday, August 31, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was retired from UT Hospital after many years of service.
Survivors: husband, Fred Adomat; son, Chris Adomat; father, John (Marie) Ricks; sister, Roxanne Ricks and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in deathby mother, Dorothy Ricks; brother, John Ricks, Jr.; sister, Winona Large and niece, Melanie Caudill.
Services were held on Wednesday, September 4th. Internment will be held at Hillside Memorial Park, 1025 Canton Road Akron, Ohio at a later date.
East Tennessee Mortuary Service, 9024 Middlebrook Pike Knoxville, TN 37923, 865-539-2458.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019