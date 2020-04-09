Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Claudia Corine Stone

Claudia Corine Stone Obituary
Claudia Corine Stone

Knoxville - With heavy hearts our loving mother, Claudia Corine Stone, age 80, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord late Tuesday evening at home with both of her children by her side.

Claudia worked for First Tennessee Bank for over 40 years until she retired to spend time with her family and friends. One of her passions in life was buying and collecting antiques.

She is survived by her son, Ricky A. Stone; daughter, Lesha Wade and husband, Don; grandsons, Zachary Osgood, DJ Wade and wife Sierra; 2 great-grandchildren, Madelyn (2 years) and Colton (7 Months); sisters, Loretta Kilpatrick, Betty Ann Reagan, Mary Sue Frank, and Alva Bowerman. Waiting for her in heaven are her brother, Cecil Pittman and sister, Johnny Brown.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held for the family and a celebration of life will come at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020
