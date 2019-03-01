|
|
Claudia E. Huskey
Knoxville, TN
Claudia E. Huskey, born January 16, 1939, went to be with the Lord February 28, 2019. She is survived by son Danny Huskey and wife Dianna; daughters Pat Cox and Brenda Baker; grandchildren Scott Huskey, Carl Clark and wife Christie, Rebecca Rabatin and husband Ryan, Annie Cox, Tyler Cox; great-grandchildren Kairi Cox and Garrus Cox; siblings Ruth Toole, Edith Ford, Tim Ford, Sheila Humphrey, Nina Sawyer, and Mike Ford. Family and friends will meet at 10:45am Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00am graveside service. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019