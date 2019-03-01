Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:45 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Knoxville, TN

Claudia E. Huskey, born January 16, 1939, went to be with the Lord February 28, 2019. She is survived by son Danny Huskey and wife Dianna; daughters Pat Cox and Brenda Baker; grandchildren Scott Huskey, Carl Clark and wife Christie, Rebecca Rabatin and husband Ryan, Annie Cox, Tyler Cox; great-grandchildren Kairi Cox and Garrus Cox; siblings Ruth Toole, Edith Ford, Tim Ford, Sheila Humphrey, Nina Sawyer, and Mike Ford. Family and friends will meet at 10:45am Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00am graveside service. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
