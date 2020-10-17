1/1
Claudia Jean Wilson
1946 - 2020
Claudia Jean Wilson

Knoxville - Born in Lebanon, Indiana, October 28, 1946, to Al and Pauline Wilson, Claudia moved to Knoxville with her family after high school in 1964, where her father served as a Quaker minister. Claudia completed Knoxville Business College and worked as a secretary, later joining the staff at UT Medical Center's Development and Genetics office until her retirement. Claudia enjoyed friendship with the Arlington Church of Christ community and later with Holy Ghost Catholic Church parishioners following her reception into the Catholic faith at Easter in 2000. She loved people and was a willing volunteer at St. Joseph School where her nieces and nephews attended, at Ladies of Charity, and in the CCW at Holy Ghost Church. Survived by: brother William, sister-in-law Mary, and beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be at Holy Ghost Church at 10 a.m. 10/28. Burial will follow in Indiana. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ladies of Charity or St. Joseph School.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
