Claudia Ruth Hartman Viehmann
1938 - 2020
Claudia Ruth Hartman Viehmann

Hermitage - Claudia Ruth Hartman Viehmann, age 82, of Hermitage, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. Claudia was born June 14, 1938.

Mrs. Viehmann had 39 years of service teaching Sunday School. She worked with Prison Literacy Ministries. She was a cofounder with her best friend Barbara Chandler (Roger and Chris's mom). of the neighborhood youth program for six years. She started three different card ministries in her life. She traveled out west for two years for adult ministries. Mrs. Viehmann was a avid gardener.

She is preceded in death by loving husband Richard Carl Viehmann and Brother Kenny Hartman.

Survived by son Mark Richard Viehmann, daughter Carla Viehmann, sister Joan Kaye, brothers Sam Hartman, Terry Hartman and Joey Hartman, grandchildren Daniel Viehmann, Erin Viehmann, Shawn Winters, Samantha Sanchez, Colton Viehmann, Wendell Pratt, Cristen Harper, and Shannen Perry, great-grandchildren Emma Winters, Hays Winters, Declyn Viehmann and Dylan Viehmann, Jas and Kate.

Graveside service will be private at Lakeview Cemetery in Lenoir City TN with Rev. Mark Moreland officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations to be made to American Cancer Society.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.HermitageFH.com for the VIEHMANN family.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hermitage Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
535 Shute Ln
Old Hickory, TN 37138
6158890361
