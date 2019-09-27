Services
Clay "Marty" Fawver Obituary
Clay "Marty" Fawver

Knoxville - Clay "Marty" Fawver - age 52, of Knoxville, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Marty was a big-hearted person who showed kindness to everyone he met and had a sense of humor that all enjoyed. He was preceded in death by father; Clay Mayford Fawver. He is survived by his son; Chad Logan, mother; Betty Fawver, siblings; Tracy (Tyler) Leonard, Amanda (Sammy) Nelson, Todd (Kim) Fawver, and Ricky Fawver. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Immediately following the visitation family and friends will go in procession to Roseberry Cemetery for a graveside service with Rev. Randy Troutman officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
