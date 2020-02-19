Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pratts Chapel Baptist Church
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM
Pratts Chapel Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Clay Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clay Henderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clay Henderson Obituary
Clay Henderson

Knoxville - Clay Henderson - age 54 of Knoxville, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 14, 2020, at UT Medical Center. Clay was preceded in death by father, Homer Henderson; and grandson, Easton Henderson. Survived by mother, Pat Henderson; spouse, Ann Henderson; children, Bradley (Catelyn) Henderson, Blake Henderson, Shanna (Michael) Gorrell Hounschell, and Danielle Williams; grandchildren, Keith, Caden, Emerie, Everett, Aubrey, Austin, Aymin, and Andrew; brother, Dove Henderson; nieces and nephews, Crockett, Jake, Hunter, and Reeanna. The family will receive friends 6:00-7:00 PM Friday, February 21, 2020, at Pratts Chapel Baptist Church followed by the service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Stanley Carpenter officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -