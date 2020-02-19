|
Clay Henderson
Knoxville - Clay Henderson - age 54 of Knoxville, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 14, 2020, at UT Medical Center. Clay was preceded in death by father, Homer Henderson; and grandson, Easton Henderson. Survived by mother, Pat Henderson; spouse, Ann Henderson; children, Bradley (Catelyn) Henderson, Blake Henderson, Shanna (Michael) Gorrell Hounschell, and Danielle Williams; grandchildren, Keith, Caden, Emerie, Everett, Aubrey, Austin, Aymin, and Andrew; brother, Dove Henderson; nieces and nephews, Crockett, Jake, Hunter, and Reeanna. The family will receive friends 6:00-7:00 PM Friday, February 21, 2020, at Pratts Chapel Baptist Church followed by the service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Stanley Carpenter officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020