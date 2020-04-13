|
Cleatus Aaron "Bud' Flowers
North Knoxville - Age 76, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 peacefully in his sleep. He was preceded in death by brother William Flowers and sisters Mary Creekmore and Peggy Ball. Survived by: nieces Dana Stanfield and Catherine Creekmore of Knoxville and niece Evelyn Creekmore and her husband Paul Buttermore of Atlanta. Mr. Flowers was a longtime member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Arrangements made by Berry Highland Memorial. Due to the current public health response, a private service for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020