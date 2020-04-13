Resources
More Obituaries for Cleatus Flowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cleatus Aaron "Bud" Flowers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cleatus Aaron "Bud" Flowers Obituary
Cleatus Aaron "Bud' Flowers

North Knoxville - Age 76, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 peacefully in his sleep. He was preceded in death by brother William Flowers and sisters Mary Creekmore and Peggy Ball. Survived by: nieces Dana Stanfield and Catherine Creekmore of Knoxville and niece Evelyn Creekmore and her husband Paul Buttermore of Atlanta. Mr. Flowers was a longtime member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Arrangements made by Berry Highland Memorial. Due to the current public health response, a private service for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cleatus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -