Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle,
1580 St. Thomas Way,
Lenoir City,, TN
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle
1580 St. Thomas Way,
Lenoir City,, TN
Loudon - Clement Charles (Chuck) Goeken, age 81, of the Tellico Village Community, Loudon, Tennessee passed away peacefully with his family by his side on December 6, 2019.

Chuck was born March 1, 1938 in Alton, IL. He graduated from St. Ambrose College in Davenport, IA in 1961. He retired after 34 years as a corporate accountant for Navistar - IH. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, boating, fishing, travelling and all sports, but especially the Chicago Cubs. After retiring to Tellico in 1999, he was active in the St. Thomas Choir, Knights of Columbus and T-BART.

He is preceded in death by his infant son, Thomas; and his parents (Clement and Ruth Goeken).

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Kay; son Richard Goeken (Lisa) of Alexandria, VA; daughters Teri Moore (Randy) of Twinsburg, OH and Karen Goeken (Fiance Greg Zak) of Greendale, WI; grandchildren: Matt Moore (Victoria), Megan Bowman (Leland) and Ava Goeken; brothers Victor (Sandy) Goeken and Albert (Debbie) Goeken and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at St. Thomas the Apostle, 1580 St. Thomas Way, Lenoir City, TN 37772, Monday, December 16th at 10 am. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 am with Father Ray Powell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Thomas Music Program or T-BART (c/o John Hirsel, Treasurer, 403 Catoosa Lane, Loudon, TN 37774).

Click Funeral Home & Cremations - Tellico Village Chapel is Serving the Family of Chuck Goeken. www.clickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
