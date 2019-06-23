Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
8:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Hinds Creek Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Cleo Anthony
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cleo Anthony


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cleo Anthony Obituary
Cleo Anthony

Corryton - Cleo Anthony, age 75, of Corryton went to be with the Lord on June 20, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, and mamaw. Her favorite pastime was shopping and spending time with her family. She was a blessing to her family by watching over them and being there in their times of need. She is preceded in death by parents Frank Hounshell and Dora Grace and son, Gary Wayne Anthony. She is survived by husband of 47 years Joe Anthony; children Ernest (Cindy) Smith, Marty (Mona) Smith, Mike (Sherry) Anthony, and Amanda (Timmy) Key; grandchildren Lee Smith, Matthew (Courtney) Smith, Trey Redmond, Zachary Smith, Tyler Anthony, Storm Smith, Shelby Key, Christopher Smith, Haley Smith, Paige Smith, Lily Smith, Makenzie Wilkerson, Tristan Smith, Khloe Wilkerson, Gaige Smith and Jayce Smith; and great-grandchildren Cheyenne Smith and Mattie Smith. The family would like to thank UT Medical Center Critical Care Staff and Dr. Tsapenko, the staff on Heart 7 South, and the staff of 4 South for their loving care they provided Mrs. Cleo. Family will receive friends Tuesday, June 25, 2019, for 6:00-8:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with funeral service to follow starting at 8:00pm, Rev. Doyle Wolfenbarger and Rev. Freddie Bean to officiate. Family and friends will meet at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel at 10:00am on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, to proceed to Hinds Creek Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 23 to June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now