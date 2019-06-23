|
Cleo Anthony
Corryton - Cleo Anthony, age 75, of Corryton went to be with the Lord on June 20, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, and mamaw. Her favorite pastime was shopping and spending time with her family. She was a blessing to her family by watching over them and being there in their times of need. She is preceded in death by parents Frank Hounshell and Dora Grace and son, Gary Wayne Anthony. She is survived by husband of 47 years Joe Anthony; children Ernest (Cindy) Smith, Marty (Mona) Smith, Mike (Sherry) Anthony, and Amanda (Timmy) Key; grandchildren Lee Smith, Matthew (Courtney) Smith, Trey Redmond, Zachary Smith, Tyler Anthony, Storm Smith, Shelby Key, Christopher Smith, Haley Smith, Paige Smith, Lily Smith, Makenzie Wilkerson, Tristan Smith, Khloe Wilkerson, Gaige Smith and Jayce Smith; and great-grandchildren Cheyenne Smith and Mattie Smith. The family would like to thank UT Medical Center Critical Care Staff and Dr. Tsapenko, the staff on Heart 7 South, and the staff of 4 South for their loving care they provided Mrs. Cleo. Family will receive friends Tuesday, June 25, 2019, for 6:00-8:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with funeral service to follow starting at 8:00pm, Rev. Doyle Wolfenbarger and Rev. Freddie Bean to officiate. Family and friends will meet at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel at 10:00am on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, to proceed to Hinds Creek Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 23 to June 24, 2019