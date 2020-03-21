Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
7:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
1:30 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Interment
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
3:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Knoxville, TN
Cleo Estelle Shillings Obituary
Cleo Estelle Shillings

Corryton - Cleo Estelle Shillings-age 79 of Corryton, born August 8, 1940 in Claiborne County passed away Friday afternoon, March 20, 2020 at home surrounded by a host of loving family and friends. She was saved at the young age of 11 and was of the Baptist faith being a member of New Liberty Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by parents, Sterley and Josie Davis; husband, Charles Shillings, the children's father, Charles Stanifer; grandsons, Billy Stanifer and Josiah Guay; granddaughter, Sarah Guay; brothers, Joe and Ralph Davis; sisters, Helen and Lucy Ann Davis, Evelyn Graves.

She is survived by sons, Scott (Carol) Stanifer; Jimmy (Vickie) Stanifer; daughters, Judy (Ron) Gregg, Kristi (Richard) Guay, Connie (Scott) Nelson; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Frank Davis; sisters, Nancy Weaver and Martha Powers. Several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. Monday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Tommy Muncey, Rev. Doyle Wolfenbarger officiating; obituary, scripture and prayer by Jeff Munsey. Interment 3 p.m. Tuesday, Greenwood Cemetery, Knoxville. Family and friends will meet by 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home to proceed to the cemetery. Pallbearers; Joshua Guay, Jacob Nelson, Jonathan Nelson, Jeff Munsey, John Bailey, Mike Williams. Honorary Pallbearers: Ron Gregg, Glen Hankins, Brian Harmon and great-grandson, Luke Harmon. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
