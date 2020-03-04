|
Cleston Granville Parris
Knoxville - Cleston Granville Parris, born September 8, 1928 in Byrdstown, Tennessee expired Monday, March 2, 2020. Member and deacon of Central Baptist Church Fountain City. Mr. Parris was an army veteran of the Korean War. He received his B.S. Degree in Agriculture from Tennessee Tech University and his MS Degree in Agronomy from the University of Florida. He was employed by the Association of American Railways as their chemical specialist in controlling weeds on the right of way of the railroads. In 1960 he was employed by Tennessee Farmers Cooperative as manager of the Agricultural Chemical Department, later becoming manager of the Advertising Department and TFC's advertising, public relations, and communications programs. During his Co-op career, Mr. Parris was President of TACA, the Southern Weed Science Society and the Advertising Council of Cooperatives International. Preceded in death by father, Granville Andrew Parris and mother, Inez Gertrude Jolley. Survived by wife Helen Beeler Parris; daughter, Jeanne Knight (Bill); granddaughter, Kristen Bullock (Justin); grandson, Bryan Knight (Emily); great granddaughter, Genevieve Grace Bullock; brother, Clyde Parris (Mildred); niece's, Babetta Scott (Jerry) and Chrisandra Barlow (Jerry); several great nieces, nephew, and great great nieces and nephew. The family will receive friends Friday March 6, from 5 - 7 pm with the service to follow at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN. Rev. Ron Mouser will officiate. The graveside service will be Saturday at 1 pm at Lynnhurst Cemetery with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating. Pallbearers, Bill Knight, Bryan Knight, Justin Bullock, William S. Matlock, Jerry Scott, William A. Bell. Honorary pallbearers are members of the Moulders Sunday School Class. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020