Cleveland M. "Clev" Clendaniel
1933 - 2020
Cleveland "Clev" M. Clendaniel

Wilmington, DE - Cleveland "Clev" M. Clendaniel, age 87, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on July 16, 2020.

The son of the late Herbert B. Clendaniel and Marion S. McCauley, Clev was born in Wilmington in 1933. After completing high school, Clev was employed by ILC Industries in their shipping and receiving department.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services for Clev will be held privately.

To offer condolences, please visit:

www.dohertyfh.com

Doherty Funeral Home

302-999-8277




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
