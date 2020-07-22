Cleveland "Clev" M. Clendaniel
Wilmington, DE - Cleveland "Clev" M. Clendaniel, age 87, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on July 16, 2020.
The son of the late Herbert B. Clendaniel and Marion S. McCauley, Clev was born in Wilmington in 1933. After completing high school, Clev was employed by ILC Industries in their shipping and receiving department.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services for Clev will be held privately.
