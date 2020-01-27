Services
Corryton - Clevis Dee Russell, age 85, of Corryton passed away January 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and retired from Lays Packing Company after 28 years. He was a loving husband, father and papaw. Preceded in death by parents Otis and Manella Russell; a brother and 6 sisters. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Peggy (Dykes) Russell; son Mike (Phyllis) Russell; grandchildren Jeremiah (Ashleigh) Russell, Melissa Estes, Elizabeth and Catherine Russell; brother Charlie Dan Russell; sister Shirley (Ben) Davis; and special sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and several nieces and nephews. The family and friends will meet 2:45pm, Wednesday, January 29, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery for entombment at 3:00pm, with Rev. Cody Dykes officiating. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
