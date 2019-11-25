Services
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
2551 Kimberly Rd
Twin Falls, ID 83301
(208) 735-0011
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Amundsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford C. Amundsen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford C. Amundsen Obituary
Clifford C. Amundsen

Clifford C. Amundsen passed away after a short illness at St. Luke's Hospital on Nov. 22, 2019. Clif was born Dec. 21, 1933, in Norwalk, CT, to Mildred and Elmer Amundsen. He graduated from Pocatello High School in 1951. He received his undergraduate degree from Idaho State University in 1961, and his PhD from the University of Colorado in 1967.

He served two years in the U.S. Army. He married Margie Roth of Twin Falls in 1956, and had two daughters. He joined the faculty at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 1967 where, in addition to teaching and research, he spent time conducting research in the Aleutian Islands and ecological work for various agencies in the Southeast. He retired in 2002 and he and Margie moved back to Twin Falls in 2005.

He was a lifetime member of the National Ski Patrol, the Idaho Academy of Sciences, and Wetland Scientists. After retirement, he served on the Pest Abatement District Board and volunteered with the US Forest Service.

His parents, Mildred and Elmer Amundsen, and his daughter Elsbeth Amundsen Shelton preceded him in death. He is survived by wife Margie, daughter Kari (Merrill) Apter and granddaughters Margaret and Anna of Los Altos, CA.

At his request, no formal services are planned. A family memorial service will be held in the summer in the Idaho mountains that he loved. Cremation is under the direction of Parke's Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -