Llewellyn Funeral Home
750 S Main St
Jellico, TN 37762
(423) 784-6386
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Jellico, TN
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Jellico, TN
Clifford Calvin Douglas Obituary
Clifford Calvin Douglas

Mr. Clifford Calvin Douglas age 95, of Jellico, Tennessee died Friday November 1, 2019. He has lived in Jellico since 1955. Mr. Douglas was a United States Army World War II Veteran.

Prior to retirement he worked for Campbell County Board of Education as a teacher at Primroy, Morley, Wynn Habersham; was Principal at Jellico Elementary and Principal at Campbell County High School. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Jellico for nearly 50 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Mary Albertini Douglas; parents, Foster and Lucy Faulkner Douglas; brothers, James Edward, Samuel, Ervin, Winfred and Benny Douglas.

Survived by children: daughter, Gail Douglas Garrett and husband Steve; son, Michael Douglas and wife Bran; daughter, Phyllis Douglas Stiner and husband Mike; son, Davey Douglas and wife Debbie; son, Tony Douglas and wife Carol; brothers, Carl Douglas and Harvey Lee Douglas; grandchildren, Ashley, Amber, Ann, Doug, Daniel, Laura, Emily and Eric. Mr. Douglas had 10 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and lots of friends and a special care giver Mary Ann Brewer to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends Monday November 4, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Jellico, Tennessee from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M., funeral service will follow with Dr. Bob Dunston and Rev. Doug Clem officiating. In lieu of flowers please make donations to First Baptist Church 545 South Main Street Jellico, Tennessee 37762.

Interment 11:00 A.M. Tuesday November 5, 2019 in the Jellico Cemetery with full military honors provided by American Legion Post 154. The Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico honored to serve the Douglas family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2019
