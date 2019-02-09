|
Clifford "Earl" Chandler
Corryton, TN
Clifford "Earl" Chandler, age 70, went to be with the Lord on February 7th, 2019. He was a Purple Heart Vietnam veteran, and a member of Emory Valley Missionary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by
parents Clifford and Ruth Chandler. He is survived by the Loves of his life Daughter Jennifer (Matt) Stephens; grandchildren Marlie Hope and Hayden Cole; sisters Frances Phipps of Indiantown, FL; Dot Lakins of Corryton, TN; Rhonda Shelton of Knoxville, TN; and brother Boyd Chandler of Lake Bulter, FL. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 10th, 2019 from 3:00-5:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and Friends will gather at 11:15am on Tuesday, February 12th, 2019 at East Tennessee State Veterans cemetery on John Sevier Hwy for an 11:30am interment service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019